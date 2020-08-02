Fitness is about getting your body in peak condition, but slimming down and shaping up shouldn’t mean you disregard your mental well-being! Well-rounded fitness should get your mind and body working in symbiosis, lucky for us, this can be accomplished through soccer. That means your brain is just as healthy as your body and the two work together fluidly. Check out these pointers to help you get your mind and body working in healthy synchronicity.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Your body depends on the food that you put into it to get through the day. If you want to have a fully functioning brain and body you need to put in the right ingredients. Food that have been shown to help maximize your brain function include those high in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin E. To gain these nutrients while eating a diet that will help you to lose weight and improve muscle retention, you’ll want to look for oily fish, berries, nuts, leafy greens and avocados. If you are eating a low-carb diet, you’ll want to make sure you provide your body with enough fat and protein to have enough energy for the day. That means enriching your diet with meat, eggs and beans. If you aren’t avoiding carbs, look for whole-grain foods rather than processed or bleached grains.

Take Beneficial Supplements for Fitness

Even as the most health-conscious eater, you might still have trouble getting all the nutrients you need into your daily diet with food alone. For this reason, it is a good idea to add daily supplements to your diet. Taking a supplement such as Gundry MD Metabolic Advanced can help you to include nutrients that regulate weight loss, digestion and metabolism all in one pill. When choosing supplements you’ll want to think about how many benefits you are getting out of each one. With a better-rounded supplement, you can gain the benefits of many nutrients without having to take too many different products each day.

Drink Lots of Water

While it sounds like a no-brainer, there are many adults that don’t drink enough water. Depriving your body of hydration can lead to headaches, fatigue and kidney or liver problems. Adults should be drinking at least 64 oz of water a day to stay fully hydrated. This number should be increased if you are a larger person or if you’re participating in rigorous activity.This is especially true if you are playing a quick game of soccer, you should be drinking even more fluids. A great added health benefit of drinking a lot of water is that it can help you to limit the number of calories you’re taking in each day during any fitness activites. Drinking water before a meal will make you less likely to overeat, which your waistline will thank you for!

Daily Fitness Activities

You might be thinking you don’t have time to exercise enough to get healthy, but that just isn’t true! Being healthy doesn’t necessarily mean spending hours at the gym or doing rigorous fitness exercises. Adding even a small amount of activity to your daily routine can have a giant impact on your overall health. If you’re not big on exercise, start with something small like doing a walk around the neighborhood. Other low-intensity activities include yoga and swimming. Every little bit counts!

Get Restful Sleep

Especially if you have been having trouble with exhaustion or mental fatigue, you’ll want to look at your sleep habits. Getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night is important, but this sleep needs to be restful. If you feel like you’ve been in bed a lot without actually sleeping, it might be time to look into some of the things that affect the restfulness of your sleep. Try going to bed at the same time each night, not watching any TV within 2 hours of bedtime and reading a book or meditating to help you wind down mentally. If none of that is working, you might look into melatonin supplements to help you fall asleep and stay asleep longer. If all else fails, it might be time to get a new bed.