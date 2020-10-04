How Professional Soccer Players Can Get Enough Protein

For a professional soccer player, protein is important. It’s the fuel that you need to perform well and feel good during practices and games; carbs and sugars won’t maintain energy levels like protein does. But a bite of chicken every once in a while won’t cut it. Proteins are the building blocks of the body, and combine to make up your muscles and bones, and as a professional soccer player, you need enough protein to get you through all your sprints, jumps, and laps around the field.

However, proteins sometimes take longer to digest in the body than other nutrients, which is why superfood powder is helpful for someone who needs to consume a great deal of protein. Superfood powder not only boosts your immune system, but it makes sure the food you eat is broken down properly and digested efficiently, preventing bloating. So, with enough protein and enough superfood powder, you’ll be an unstoppable player. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re getting a sufficient amount of protein to meet your professional soccer needs.

1. Snack on Protein Bars

Snacking on protein bars are one of the best ways to get enough protein throughout the day, and are the perfect pre or post practice, game, or lifting snack. There are countless brands and flavors of bars, so you’ll never have trouble finding one you like; they come in flavors such as chocolate, vanilla bean, peanut butter, cookies and cream, and cookie dough–and some even taste like dessert while still including around 20 grams of protein. However, be careful when buying protein bars; some brands have hidden sugars and other unnatural ingredients that make the bar taste good but not good for you.

2. Eat Eggs For Breakfast

As a professional athlete, you might want to rethink your choice of cereal or a bagel with cream cheese in the morning. What you eat for breakfast is important, as breakfast kick starts your metabolism and sets the tone for the rest of your day. Plus, you don’t want to already be hungry again one hour later. Eating eggs for breakfast is a great way to start your day with protein; three large eggs provide 19 grams of high-quality protein, and will help keep you full all the way through practice or a game. You can make them fried, over-easy, or scrambled, and with all these options, you’ll never be sick of them.

3. Make a Protein Shake or Smoothie

Protein shakes and smoothies are so easy and so delicious; who doesn’t like a smooth blended mixture of delicious fruits? Adding a scoop of protein powder to your smoothies and shakes will add protein value to your drink without sacrificing the taste, and will even help make your smoothie thicker and creamier. Plus, chocolate protein powder in a smoothie is the perfect way to sneak some chocolate into your meal. A protein smoothie makes a great midday snack or even dessert, and is a great way to refresh after a sweaty game.

4. Add Protein to Salads

Salads are boring and unfulfilling. However, professional athletes need their vegetables too, which is why salads are necessary for that serving of vegetables every day; they provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are necessary for your body’s overall health. But adding protein to your salad, such as chicken, fish, chickpeas, or even cheese adds both nutritional value and enhances salad excitement, making your salad healthier and more delicious. A protein-rich salad will give you all the energy you need to get through anything your coach throws your way.

Everyone needs protein, but it’s especially important for professional athletes. As a soccer player, you’re probably running miles up and down the field and falling constantly onto the turf, and you need good endurance and strong muscles in order to stay healthy and perform well. With these tips, you’ll get enough protein to last you through even the toughest practices, and you’ll never look back.