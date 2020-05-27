Bundesliga week 28

Bayern Munich made sensation today by winning 1-0 on Borussia Dortmund’s home turf in the Der Klassiker clash. The German international Kimmich won the game with a fine chip right before half-time.

Seven points clear

FC Bayern move up seven points clear on top of the Bundesliga standings with just six more games to be played. With the loss, Dortmund may have given up their last hopes for the German title. Indeed, Bayern Munich is in route of an eight consecutive domestic title following the big Der Klassiker away victory.

Reactions from Bayern side

Coach Hansi Flick: “We wanted to win and take a big step today. We’ve achieved that. I’m very pleased with my team’s performance. We were very focused, very, very resolute, highly alert and sometimes very bold. It’s always important to me that our quality is high, in training and in matches.”

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer: “I’m glad about the victory on the road. It was an important match. We’re always extra motivated away to Dortmund. You could see that. The one-goal lead wasn’t a real cushion. Sometimes Dortmund got into the danger zone in the second half. Of course we didn’t take all our chances. Now it’s up to us. It was an important sign and an important victory.”

Reactions from Dortmund side

Coach Lucien Favre: “We made a very good start in the opening 30 minutes but we sat too deep after that. The second half was good too. We had opportunities. But the penultimate or final ball was missing. We at least deserved to draw. We played better than we did against Wolfsburg and Schalke.”

Defender Mats Hummels: “We were too wasteful around the penalty area in the first half; we had two or three opportunities to shoot. It was that all-important final ball. It was missing in certain moments, otherwise we would have had chances. When we did have the chances, then our finishing wasn’t good enough. It was not a poor performance.

We fell just a little short. Every team apart from Bayern is now out of the title race. Now it is entirely up to Bayern to decide whether they win it or not. We’re seven points behind and can’t do anything other than win our matches, while at the same time also hoping that they make three slip-ups in the remaining six matches.”