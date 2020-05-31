Bundesliga week 29

With only 6 games to be played in the German league, the title holders made a big stride towards another Bundesliga title which would be their 8th consecutive.

Over the last 10 seasons, Bayern Munich won 8 times and Borussia Dortmund back-to-back from 2010 to 2012. Needless to say the Bavarians are all set for another crown following their 5-0 dismantle of Dusseldorf.

Bayern sets new record

86 goals in the first 29 Bundesliga matches. The highest total for was set by Bayern Munich during the 1971-72 season with a total of 101. FC Bayern needs 16 goals over the next 6 games to set a new record. With all eyes on Bundesliga for another 10 days before LaLiga and the Premier League resume, Bayern Munich can finish the job for another domestic crown.

Robert Lewandowski added another brace increasing his total to 29 goals while teammate Thomas Muller leads the assist stats with a total of 18 thus far.

Reaction from Bayern side:

Coach Hansi Flick: “It’s important to have a successful season. At FC Bayern you must always win the championship title, that’s our goal. We still have a few matches ahead of us. We’re in a good position now. It was important for us to show we wouldn’t ease off after Tuesday’s match against Dortmund. We saw that from the first second. So I’m very, very pleased with our performance. We were very aggressive and didn’t leave our opponents the slightest chance. You can see how the players are pushing and motivating one another.”