When you’re preparing to lead your soccer team to victory, you need all of the right gear to get them there. Here are 15 must-have items for every soccer coach.

1. Large Beverage Cooler

You need to be able to bring enough water to keep your team hydrated. Get an extra-large thermal beverage dispenser with a push-button spout.

2. Cups or Drink Containers

In case somebody came without his or her thermos, you should have some containers at the ready. Bring some disposable cups or reusable thermoses so everybody can have a drink when they need one.

3. Stainless Steel Thermos

When you want to keep your water or sports drink cool on a hot day, a stainless steel container will buy you hours. You can put ice in a double walled stainless steel thermos, and you’ll still have ice 12 hours later. Choose a container with a good leak-proof top that pops open and closed so you can use it one-handed.

4. Sports Watch

You need to be able to keep track of the time to keep your team on schedule. A sports watch designed for style and function is essential gear for a soccer coach. Don’t pick a material that won’t wear well when you’re sweating or spending time in the sunlight. Choose a sports watch that is comfortable and durable.

5. Sweatband

Be ready to wipe away sweat with a sweatband for your wrist. Ideally you should pick a light-color instead so it doesn’t get hot in the sun. Better yet, try to choose one of your team’s colors.

6. First Aid Kit

Every coach needs to be prepared to jump in and help when a player is injured. You should always bring a first aid kit to every practice and match. Key items to include are bandages, bacitracin, hydrogen peroxide, and gauze wrap.

7. Kinesiology Tape

Help your players perform at their best with kinesiology tape. This amazing material is far better than traditional sports wrap. When somebody has a sprained or strained muscle or joint, kinesiology tape can help to relieve a lot of pain and pressure.

8. Ice

If somebody suffers a strain or sprain, you want to have ice at the ready. The sooner you’re able to put ice on an injury, the less inflamed it will become. Bring some ice in a cooler, and keep it reserved for injuries instead of cold drinks.

9. Sunscreen

When you’re practicing or playing a match on a sunny afternoon, you need to keep your skin protected. Bring a sunscreen with 30 SPF or higher.

10. Polarized Sunglasses

If you’ll be spending any significant amount of time outside during the daytime, you should wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. In order to see the field as clearly as possible in bright weather, you should wear polarized sunglasses. Polarized lenses reduce glare and enable you to see with better definition. They’re available with or without prescription lenses.

11. Bug Spray

When there’s humidity or the sun is beginning to set, the conditions are perfect for flying insects to come and feast. Protect yourself from mosquitos and other biting insects by carrying some bug spray to the field.

12. Netted Bag

Every soccer coach has more than a couple of balls to carry. The most convenient and lightweight solution is a netted drawstring bag.

13. Cleat Tightener

Some players may be wearing cleats with removable spikes that can come loose at any time. This could take one of your best players out of the game suddenly. Be ready to tighten up spikes with a cleat wrench.

14. Protein Bars

When you see a player lagging during a match, they may simply be out of fuel. You should have a few high protein sports bars in case somebody needs some extra energy.

15. Whistle

A whistle around your neck isn’t a cliché; it’s an essential item. You’ll need a whistle to get your team in line, mark time, and run drills. Most of the best quality whistles are light-weight and stainless steel.