A Beginner’s Guide to Soccer Betting

Soccer (or football) betting is truly the king of sports punting, accounting for up to 60% of all stakes made in the thousands of sports betting websites globally. Initially, the first bookmaker was created only for fixed soccer betting options, up until the late 1990s when there was a breakthrough in online betting. Ever since then, there have been numerous websites popping up, all competing to have more registered users.

Due to the competition, many of them have had to become creative in coming up with various ways of betting, apart from the traditional or classic method – the 1X2 option. The 1X2 betting option, or the three-way betting, is still a very popular option for punters and bookmakers worldwide.

It means that one has to choose if either the team of their choice wins, draws, or loses; where 1 stands for the home team to win, X stands for a draw and 2 means that the away team wins.

Before one gets started with football betting, they ought to understand the different betting options they can choose from. Well, the trick first begins with understanding the whole concept of soccer-playing, i.e. how strong a particular team is compared to its opponents.

Furthermore, professional punters make use of statistics and the current situation at hand before they stake their money. Some of these statistics include how many times the two teams have faced off each other, how the previous results were, and what the possible outcome would be. The league is played and the time of the season also matters a lot when trying to choose the best odds to stake on.

Apart from the numerous free offers for online casinos you stand to receive from such websites, there are many other soccer betting options you can gamble on.

Some of them include:

3-way betting

Just as mentioned above, this is the most popular form of soccer betting. The rules might, however, differ from one bookmaker to another. The stoppage time is the main difference when it comes to the standard betting option – some bookmakers stop the time at the 90th minute, others allow up to the injury time only, while some might take you up to the extra time.

Be sure to go through the site’s terms and conditions before starting to stake your money.

Double Chance

A double chance option, or DC as is popularly known, is a market where you are allowed to choose two of the most likely outcomes. It might have lower odds, but at the end of the day, you want something that wins. The options under DC are:

1 or X: Home Win or Draw.

1 or 2: The bet wins if one of the two teams wins the match. You lose when there is a draw.

X or 2: Draw or an Away Win

Both Teams to Score

Commonly known as BTTS, or ‘Goal-Goal’, this type of bet wins if both teams score at least one goal. You can choose the ‘No Goal’ option which is still under this market if you are positive there will be no goals scored during that match.

Over – Under

This is related to the total number of goals scored by both teams during the entire match. If the bet is “Goal Over/Under 1.5” – which means that if you choose under, it means there will be only one goal in the entire match and if you choose over, it means there are two or more goals scored.

While there are many other betting options you can encounter, these are the easiest for a beginner to start off winning with. Just like you would get some free offers for online casinos, some sites might give you a welcome bonus if you register with them.