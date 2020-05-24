Bundesliga week 27

The best attack in the German league netted another 5 goals this afternoon. The Bundesliga leaders have reach a record 80 goals in just 27 games played. This feast had never been accomplished in the Bundesliga’s history before Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski leads from the front

The Polish international scored his 27th goal of the campaign and his the top goalscorer in the league. With a six-goal advantage over second-place Timo Werner, the FC Bayern striker is likely to take home another individual piece of silverware.

Reaction to Bayern v Frankfurt

Coach Flick: “I’m very pleased with the first half, we were dominant. The way David Alaba plays at centre-back, how he keeps our defence intact: it’s just top-notch. And we must mention Thomas Müller, who used the space very intelligently and was involved in a number of goals. Everything went according to plan in the first half. We scored the third straight after half-time. Maybe we put the game behind us mentally, we lacked focus then.

We didn’t perform so well when not in possession. Frankfurt are very strong at set pieces. We knew that and it didn’t go so well. We’ll have a look and learn from it. We hope Tuesday’s match will be attractive. Nothing will be decided after that, no matter what the result. The league is very balanced, especially at the top, with attractive football.”

Forward Thomas Müller: “It was an absolutely crucial Bundesliga match for us. We wanted to follow suit after Dortmund’s victory. Hats off to the team, we displayed a certain doggedness. We must push to our limits. We did that quite well. The two goals we conceded don’t look so good of course, but taken altogether our performance was pretty good.

Against Dortmund we’ll show we can play with an extreme amount of passion, even without spectators. It’s a crucial week for us. We’ve set out to achieve three victories. We’re marching on. Dortmund are marching on. We have reason to look forward to Tuesday. We want the title in Munich, where it belongs.”