Bundesliga week 27

Borussia Dortmund came away from Wolfsburg with the win 2-0 on matchday 27. The yellow team remains in striking distance of FC Bayern Munich before next match where the top two German teams will face.

Guerrero was again omnipresent as the Portuguese player has scored his third goal since the Bundesliga restart last weekend.

BVB players’ reaction:

Manuel Akanji:

“It was hard work. We had to defend well for a long time. We were happy when we scored the second goal. The red card took a bit of pressure away in the final minutes as well. We defended well for the full 90 minutes and only allowed them one chance through Renato Steffen, which fortunately did not lead to a goal. We scored two goals and did not concede any, so that’s very positive. We were careless with the ball towards the beginning of the second half.

Either we made a mistake in our build-up play or we played the second ball too quickly going forward. Sometimes you get periods like that in a match. But the most important thing is that we remained defensively solid, gave away as little as possible and managed to ride out such spells.”

Thomas Delaney:

“Physically we are not used to so many games, but that applies to Wolfsburg too. I’m not 100 percent in form yet, my condition still has a little room for improvement. We’ll see again in the coming weeks that you can sometimes lose your control of a game.”

Next match is like a Final

Borussia Dortmund will host FC Bayern Munich trailing the Bavarians by 4 points. A win from the visitors will likely seal the Bundesliga and give another title to Bayern. Borussia must win this game to put pressure on the champions with just 7 more games to play in the league.

The top-of-the-table clash will be the main event in the world of sports as leagues around the globe slowly restart following the covid-19 pandemic.