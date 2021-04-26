LaLiga week 33

There is a four-way race in LaLiga with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and FC Sevilla each in just 3 points with only 5 more games to be played.

FC Barcelona wins at Villareal 2-1 thanks to a brace from Griezmann and can now grasp another LaLiga title. With one game in hands, they can claim the lead in Spanish top flight.

Coach FC Barcelona Koeman on the win: It’s a big step towards the title. Each win is a step in the right direction. Each game is difficult.

We reacted well to going behind and created chances. We were tiring in the final stages, but we defended well.

We know that, with six games to go, if we win all six, we’re going to be champions. But I think our opponents are going to make life difficult. We’ve still got to play Atletico.

“There’s a long way to go, but we’re going to give everything to try to win.”

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

Real Madrid did not prepare well their Champions League semi final tie against Chelsea with a draw against Real Betis 0-0.

Coach Zidane on the disappointing tie:

“We lacked aggression and we’ve dropped two points. We were good defensively but we struggled a bit in attack. Early on especially, we struggled to find our rhythm and we gave the ball away a lot. We lacked something today, we weren’t clinical up top”.

On Chelsea:

“It’s going to be a difficult game on Tuesday, the most difficult of the season. We’re ready to play these kinds of games. We were missing something today and couldn’t win it. The other teams still have to play this round of games”.