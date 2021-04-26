Ligue 1 excitement

PSG, Lille, Lyon and Monaco are chasing the Ligue 1 title guaranteeing fans an exciting end of the season.

Four clubs are in the hunt to win the French Ligue 1 title. For the first time in years PSG is not assured to win it this season. Mbappe and Neymar have been busy in the Champions League as they get ready to take on Manchester City in the semifinals.

Metz 1-3 PSG

Kylian Mbappé added another brace to a his sizzling hot stretch as the Frenchman has been scoring or assisted in every of the last few games played. He total now 25 goals in the league.

PSG Coach Pochettino on the end of the season:

“It’s important to continue to battle, to maintain this mentality and to play as we are in each match with our strengths. We are on the right track.

There is still a month of competitive football to go, we are still in the running in the cup, in the league and in the Champions League. We are battling to win all three, it’s what we want to accomplish at the end of this season.”

Lille leads Ligue 1 with a point margin over PSG and 2 over Monaco. Lyon sits at 4th with 4 points behind and most likely gave up on any title hopes following week 34.

Lyon 2-3 Lille

One of the best games of the season in French Ligue 1 saw Lille took 3 points in Lyon thanks to extraordinary circumstances. Down 2-0 at the break Lille came back in the second half to win 3-2 and claimed first place in the league at the same time. Coach Galtier said it clearly: “Ligue 1 title is our main goal”.

For Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, it was a terrible loss against a direct rival:

“The outcome is terrible. The players were devastated in the locker room. We have to move on quickly because we have an equally important match next week against Monaco. We cannot say to ourselves that the podium is no longer unattainable”.