Bundesliga matchday 30

Following Bayern Munich’s victory at Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, Borussia Dortmund was obligated to win to preserve a slim chance to win the championship. They managed to do that at home against Hertha Berlin, 1-0.

It took 70 minutes to break the deadlock when Emre Can found the opening to take a decisive advantage over the visitors from the capital. With the win, Borussia Dortmund remains 7 points behind the leaders Bayern Munich with 4 more games to play in the league. It seems difficult for the yellow team to catch their eternal rivals but they still have a chance, so why not!

Reactions from Borussia Dortmund’s players:

Emre Can “We managed not to concede a goal. Then up front I had a chance to score a goal. I’m glad it worked out. You have to be honest, because sometimes it’s not so easy without the fans – sometimes the excitement is missing. Nevertheless, we still had enough chances to score one goal or another.

We defended well – as far as I can remember, Hertha did not have a good chance to score. Sometimes that’s the way it is. You have to score one goal up front and then win the game like that.” The Champions League is now very, very likely. But we still have to try to win the next games and get the most out of them.”

Julian Brandt: “If opponents sit deep and defend well, it can sometimes be a tough nut to crack. But the great thing is that there is so much quality in the team that we can take our chances, as Emre did, and win in the end. Of course, I prefer to have more space than was the case today. But this weekend was important for us.

Gladbach and Leverkusen lost, Leipzig only drew. We wanted to get the points on the board to get the Champions League qualification done and dusted as soon as possible. We took a huge step today, and that is the main thing. But I’ll make no secret of it: it was not a footballing feast for the eyes today.”