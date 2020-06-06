Bundesliga week 30

Bayern Munich faced great competition today in Leverkusen, against Bayer a team who is looking to reach the top 3 spots in the league. The locals started the game by striking first and led 1-0 thanks to Alario. At that point Bayer were virtually on the podium.

Strong first half reaction

But the Bavarians reacted ferociously. In fact it took about a quarter of a hour for Bayern to come back in the game thanks to Coman at the 27th. At 1-1, FCB kept applying pressure and found the net again twice right before the break (42th, 45th). At 3-1 this game was already a wrap.

Robert Lewandowski secured the win with the 4th goal for his team and a league’s best 30 goals so far this season. His goal was assisted by the Bundesliga’s best passer, Thomas Muller, adding a 20th delivery of the season. At 4-1 Bayern Munich controlled the tempo and cruised to another win. Leverkusen did get a consolation goal late to close out the score to 4-2.

Bayern Munich total 70 points in the first 30 games and they are in a dominant position to lift another domestic trophy. They have been unstoppable since the Bundesliga restart.

Reaction from Bayern Munich side:

Coach Hansi Flick:

“Football is about winning your matches. We’ve demonstrated it impressively in 2020. We had problems at the beginning, which rightly led to the opener. But we bounced back, we demonstrated our attitude and mentality. It was actually quite good to go a goal down because the team picked themselves up.”

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer:

“Our mentality made the difference today. We conceded a goal after nine minutes, we were up against strong opponents. But Wolfsburg won here, so we can certainly do the same. We showed that, we were the better team. We needed some time to get a grip but struck ruthlessly then.”