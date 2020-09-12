ArsenaPremier League 2020-21 season opener

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal begins the new season with easy win in the derby thanks to a well-dominated performance. An early goal from Lacazette put the Gunners in the best position with the lead at the break. Two goals in the early minutes of the second half guarantee the victory for the visitors and 3 points in this inaugural fixture.

Lacazette and Auba

Both strikers were on the scoresheet today. Alexandre Lacazette , the French international, scored the first goal of the season for his team. Aubameyang started the season where he left off by sealing the win with the third goal.

Former Chelsea player Willian also made his debuts with his new team and delivered a strong game under his new colors.

Reactions

Head coach Arteta on the victory:

“I don’t think it gets much better than that. I think it’s really good for the players, for their confidence, for their belief, and to settle in the group quickly.

It’s always a challenge when you bring in new players but the way they played today and the commitment they showed with the boys, it was terrific. Willian knows the league, the country and he’s very settled here, so I knew his performances would happen straight away.

Forward Lacazette added:

“We have a lot of big ambition. We know Auba is going to score a lot of goals this season. I want to help the team to be on top, I know it’s my job. It’s not for me to [just] play and do the link-ups so I will try and do my best this season.”

Arsenal begins Premier League season with easy win. Next for Arsenal will be the reception of West Ham for another London derby.