Soccer and baseball have a rich history of being played all throughout the world. At first, people would play with whatever balls they could find. It took years before sports brands began making professional-grade gear that anyone could use. Below are some of the best soccer and baseball brands throughout history, listed in no particular order.

Wilson

Some of the best baseball gloves in the United States are made by Wilson. This company is one of the oldest sporting companies in the country, as it started making gloves in 1913. At that time, the company was called Ashland Manufacturing, but in 1931 the company changed its name to Wilson Sporting Goods. One thing that sets Wilson gloves apart from other brands is the thick stitching. This gives the gloves just enough flexibility to be comfortable but also keeps the gloves durable enough to last for years of play.

Nike

Nike is a sports brand leader when it comes to anything sports related. They have great bats, gloves, and gear for sports. But where they have really started to bloom lately is in the soccer industry. People have started to love Nike as a sports retailer. They offer high quality shin guards, cleats, and socks that make you look and feel good. Nike also offers great shorts and shirts that are lightweight to help you run at top speed. With Nike, you will never go wrong.

Adidas

Adidas doesn’t really help when it comes to baseball gear, but they do have some, but they are a top brand in soccer. They have great cleats that are different from Nike and still offer you the great quality and comfort that you are looking for. Adidas prides themselves on comfort and they offer that. They are a leading brand in soccer and if you are looking for comfort and quality, you need to look at Adidas.

Nokona

The Nokona brand was founded in Nocona, Texas, in 1934. Since the very beginning and to this day, every part of the glove has been made and assembled in the United States. The final product is assembled by hand. All of the time and effort put into each glove helps to make the brand stand out. One of the biggest advocates for Nokona is Nolan Ryan, who is most famous for playing for the New York Mets. If Nokona is good enough for Ryan, then the brand is good enough for anyone else who loves the game!

Mizuno

Did you know that baseball is one of the most popular sports, not only in the United States but also in Japan? Mizuno is one of the oldest baseball glove companies in Japan, as it was founded in 1906. Since then, the company has grown to have headquarters in the United States as well. Mizuno strives to make gloves that are great for players of all ages. Comfort and durability are also key. There is hardly a better quality Japanese glove out there. Mizuno also has great quality soccer cleats. As a Japanese company, they strive for quality and Mizuno offers some of the best soccer cleats that won’t cost you your whole savings. With Mizuno you can also find great shin guards that will give you the protection that you need. You can never go wrong with Mizuno as a top quality soccer brand.

Puma

What separates Puma from the aforementioned brands is that Puma brands themselves as a company that helps you feel like you are playing your best soccer. They make you feel quick, fast, and powerful. Puma knows that that is what you need when it comes to being the best soccer player. Puma caters their cleats, shin guards, shorts, shirts, and socks as being top gear and what will take you to the next level of being a great soccer player.

Rawlings

Not all baseball gloves are created equally… or in a one-size-fits-all style. Rawlings makes baseball gloves in eight different sizes. This helps to ensure that there’s a glove to fit every hand size and every position. Like most other baseball glove companies, Rawlings makes their gloves from leather. What sets it apart is that the leather is pre-oiled, which makes it much easier to break in. Even though the leather is soft, you can be sure that this glove is durable and will be able to last for years to come.

Franklin Sports

Lastly, if you are shopping for baseball gloves on a budget, but still want a good-quality piece of equipment, then Franklin Sports is a good brand to check out. Their gloves are made out of synthetic leather, which helps to reduce the cost. However, don’t worry about this. The synthetic leather is thick and durable. One bright side is that it breaks in easier than most leather gloves. So, if you are looking for a glove to use every once in a while just for fun with the family or friends, then Franklin Sports is a great brand.

Whether you are looking to train professionally or play baseball and soccer just for fun, any of these baseball gloves or soccer brands are a great choice. Hopefully, this information can help you to find the best glove for your needs!