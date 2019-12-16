Last season saw a real return to the top for English sides, as all four progressed through to the knockout stages of the Champions league. It also turned out to be an all-English final as Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 inside the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. This was a second final in succession for Liverpool and their sixth title in the competition.

This season it has been a similar scenario to date, with all four sides from the Premier league having already guaranteed progression or are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Tottenham

Tottenham are the first of these and were drawn in Group B against Bayern Munich, Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos. Following the six group matches, they won three, drew one and lost two. This means they have guaranteed progression and finished as runners up in the group, following consecutive losses against group winners Bayern Munich. Despite this, there are still a number of punters using the best online promotions for casino sites offering appealing odds on Spurs for the title now with Mourinho at the helm.

Manchester City

Pre-tournament favourites Manchester City have also progressed through to the knockout stages, following topping the group. They were drawn in Group C against Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta. Following the six matches, City won four and drew two. This meaning they are still unbeaten in the competition. City will now be hoping to justify their current position as the favourites for the title this season.

Liverpool

Defending champions Liverpool are also in pole position to progress through to a third final in succession following topping the group. They were drawn in Group E against Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg and Genk. The final match saw Liverpool beat Salzburg, which guaranteed their progression, as they look to defend their title this season.

Chelsea

Chelsea also progressed through from Group H following a victory in the final fixture. They were drawn against Ajax, Valencia and Lille. They finished with three wins, two draws and just one loss. Chelsea finished off qualification with a home fixture against Lille, with the latter having only picked up one point in the competition. Chelsea won 2-1, which meant they finished second in the group, behind Valencia. The latter picking up a victory over Ajax, which sent the Dutch side out of the competition.