9 Jobs That Will Help You Stay Active and Healthy

Working long hours at a job where you are stuck sitting at desk and in front of a computer all day can cause both physical and mental health problems. Sitting for too long can cause your body to have more aches and pains in general, lower back pain, a slower metabolism and it can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease and cancer. It can also increase depression and anxiety. That being said, there are many jobs that you can do that don’t require lots of sitting. There are jobs that you can do that require you to stay active during work. Here are 9 jobs that will help you stay active and healthy.

Firefighter

Firefighters have very physically challenging and active jobs. They need to be able to wear and carry very heavy equipment, climb ladders, operate heavy machinery such as pressure hoses and move very fast in order to respond to fires and other emergencies. They also sometimes need to carry people out of buildings. For these reasons, firefighters do regular fitness training and run drills.

Warehouse Worker

Working in a warehouse requires skills such as communication, being able to stay organized and being able to utilize technology such as a Warehouse Management System, but this type of work also requires physical strength. Warehouses have large amounts of product being moved around and being prepared to be shipped, so the workers there need to be able lift very heavy items and work quickly.

Lifeguard

In order to keep a safe environment for people at pools, lakes or oceans, lifeguards have to be very good swimmers and have lots of stamina and strength in order to swim with someone they’ve rescued. Lifeguards do frequent workouts and training in order to stay in shape so they can perform their duties.

Construction Worker

Working in construction is another job that requires a lot of physical endurance and strength. Construction workers stay active during work because they build, operate heavy machinery and spend a lot of time doing manual labor.

Police Officer

Being a police officer is a very active job. Police officers need to be able to run while wearing heavy equipment and walk or bike a lot. They need to meet requirements for strength and speed. Therefore, police officers have to exercise regularly and stay fit.

Gardeners and Landscapers

Gardeners and landscapers both work to keep landscaping, yards and gardens well kept and beautiful. There are some differences between the two jobs, but they both require a lot of outdoor manual labor including walking, standing, trimming, watering and weeding. They also have to lift heavy bags of soil and maneuver wheelbarrows that are full of soil, rocks or plants.

Fitness Instructor

This may seem a bit obvious, but being a fitness instructor is one the best jobs for staying active and healthy. Fitness instructors teach exercise classes and do the workouts with the people they are teaching. This can include biking, yoga, aerobics, pilates and more. They often teach these classes many times per day, meaning they stay very active while at work.

Personal Trainer

Like fitness instructors, personal trainers teach exercise techniques and often will do the exercises with the people they are teaching. In addition to this, personal trainers help people meet their individual fitness goals by giving them exercise plans and putting together meal plans to follow.

Mail Carrier

Mail carriers do a lot of sorting of mail and deliver the mail to many areas. Depending on the route they have, being a mail carrier is also an active job because most of the day is spent walking from location to location delivering the mail.

Some jobs, particularly the ones that require you to sit all day at a desk, can cause many different physical and mental health problems. If you’re looking for a job that can help you stay active and healthy, look into one of these jobs.