The most elite club competition in Europe will be as tense and dramatic as ever in the 2021/22 season. Even the casual football fans know that PSG and Manchester City are the top two contenders for the title although neither of the two clubs has ever won the competition in the past.

However, we should by no means underestimate the power and strength of other European powerhouses such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, etc.

So, even if PSG have arguably the best attacking trio in the history of the game, who can firmly claim that they would win their first-ever title this year? With the soccer experts at NewJerseySafeBetting.com closer look at the list of the main favorites per groups.

Group A

This is one of the strongest groups in the competition, featuring the top two contenders for the crown (PSG and Manchester City) and RB Leipzig who are capable of beating any opponent in the world on their day (ask Manchester United’s fans). Club Brugge are massive underdogs here. Anything but PSG and Man City sharing the top two spots in this group would be a disaster for their rich owners.

Group B

This is another super exciting group where all four teams have full right to think of the knockout phase. Liverpool emerge as the main favorites, but Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and company will have to dig deep to secure wins against Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Porto.

Group C

Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are the top two contenders in Group C. After all, they are both former champions and they are both currently stronger (at least on paper) than the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas.

Group D

Group D will bring us clashes between Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Los Blancos are record-holding 13-time Champions League winners and they are always contenders to go all the way. However, this may likely be the season to forget for them, especially since the team has failed to complete a Kylian Mbappe move in the summer. As a matter of fact, we would not even be super shocked to see Los Blancos eliminated in the group with Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Group E

Everything said for Real Madrid works pretty much the same for their bitter Spanish rivals from Catalunya. Barcelona lost Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer and they enter the 2021/22 Champions League with the lowest spirits and hopes in the last decade. Do not be surprised to see them potentially eliminated in the contest against Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Dynamo Kyiv.

Group F

Group F screams goals as UEFA Europa League finalists, Villarreal and Manchester United, will play attacking-minded Atalanta and Swiss side Young Boys. The Red Devils should not have problems advancing to the last 16 round, especially now that they’ve managed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, while Atalanta and Villarreal will likely battle each other for the second place in the group.

Group G

Group G is definitely the least attractive group in the competition. All four teams have similar chances of progressing. We would personally give Sevilla and Wolfsburg a slight edge over Lille and Salzburg.

Group H

Finally, the reigning champions Chelsea will begin their title defense quest in an interesting group that also features Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, and Malmo. The Swedish outfit are heavy underdogs here, while we would not be surprised to see the Russians causing some problems to Juventus in the battle for the second spot.