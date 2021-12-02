Soccer, or football as it’s known in other parts of the world, is one of the world’s most celebrated sports. For many fans, there is really no other feeling like being in the crowd and seeing their favorite soccer team rush the field and score a goal. What some people may not realize is that there is a lot that goes into building a soccer stadium where the action happens. Here are some key components of a typical soccer stadium.

Dining Areas

One will need to nourish themselves during an intense soccer match, which is why dining areas are essential to the construction of the typical stadium. Concession stands and dine-in restaurants on-site will require the proper restaurant equipment to keep food and beverages fresh. Stadiums are quite spacious, so there’s always plenty of space for spectators to eat during breaks. Employees will need to keep all dining and kitchen areas sanitized and free of debris and clutter for future guests.

Seating

Not even the most dedicated football fans could literally stand to watch a match standing up, which is where the stadium seating comes in. Construction needs to accommodate for how many spectators can comfortably fit within the stadium’s walls. The seats will also need to be comfortable for spectators who intend to sit for long periods of time or who are otherwise disabled. Though it may seem to be a minuscule detail, the walkways are something to consider; they need to be wide enough for pedestrians and wheelchair patrons to walk back and forth.

Maintenance and Upkeep

After a soccer stadium is built, it won’t just leave it be. As it gets used over time, wear and tear will occur and on a larger level. This is why it’s important for maintenance workers to perform upkeep every few months. General repair issues need to be taken care of as they arise to prevent further issues down the line. Maintenance workers work around the clock before, during, and after matches to keep everything running smoothly. Their job is often thankless, so it’s recommended to give them thanks for what they do.

Restrooms and Rest Areas

Players and spectators will need a place to relieve themselves after nourishing with food and drinks. As the typical soccer stadium is very large, restrooms will need to be able to hold as many people as possible. This is to keep lines shorter and allow for more guests to use the facilities. Toilets that break or get backed up will need maintenance as soon as possible to keep up with the number of guests that need restrooms.

Soccer Fields

Football players running across the green of the stadium field seem small when viewing the match from the stands. But the typical soccer field, which is also known as the pitch, is up to 130 yards long and 50-100 yards wide. The turf is often made of natural grass, but the downside is that it needs to be mowed at least twice a week. If the grass is too tall or the ground is too wet, it can impede players’ performance and bring the game to a halt. Artificial turf is an alternative for pitch coverage that supports all athletic activity.

Bars

Similar to restaurants and concession stands, bars are a nice addition to any football stadium. As spectators travel within the facility, they can treat themselves to a cold beer, wine, or mixed drink at the bar or in the stands. Bartenders work double-time to provide these amenities to the public while maintaining health and safety standards, so tips and words of gratitude and thanks are always appreciated.

There are many components that go into constructing the world’s soccer stadiums, and overall costs can soar to the billions. Each component, including the above six, plays its own significant role in bringing the game to the people both in the stadium and watching from home.