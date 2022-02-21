The implications of smoking are well documented. Smoking is linked to many adverse effects that negatively impact the smoker as well as those ingesting secondhand smoke. Cancer and lung disease are the two most well-known side effects of smoking. Other possible risks include heart disease, stroke, diabetes and more. Cigarettes have damaging effects on the lungs and other organs, which can impair physical performance and endurance. Overall health is an influencing factor for why many individuals choose to quit smoking. In athletes, the decrease in lung function and physical performance can often be cited as the deterring factor. These athletes prize themselves, and sometimes even make their living off of their ability to succeed on the field. Here’s why and how soccer players choose to quit smoking.

Supplements

Nutrition already plays an instrumental role in any athlete’s life. Many are well informed on supplements and herbal remedies for various uses. These supplements, such as Thrive patch, can ensure that any nutritional gaps in diet are met. Additional side effects can include increased energy, enhanced focus and more. So it is no surprise that many are even designed to specifically help with smoking addiction and cessation aid. Be sure to read the labels, perform research and carefully select which supplements you choose to take.

Mental Awareness

For many, the mental addiction can create many roadblocks on the path to quitting. Sometimes we are our own worst enemy in this way, allowing our mind to talk us down or to make us feel like we cannot do something or that we need something, like a cigarette. Mental awareness of your addiction while validating your need to overcome the addiction may help. Soccer players know the importance of not getting in their own heads after a loss or a mistake on the field.

Some meditate to calm their minds and realign focus prior to a game. Meditation is known to reduce stress, which can often be a trigger that incites an urge to smoke. For this reason, meditation can be extremely useful to help you quit. Others have different approaches for caring for their mind in preparation for a game. Meditation and mindfulness can help instill good habits, improve self-control and much more. These same tactics are often helpful when trying to quit smoking, so athletes apply them during their journey to cessation.

Accountability

Soccer players are used to having a partner for workouts and drills. In the off-season, a training partner can be essential for accountability. These athletes rely on each other to push themselves and stick to a regiment. Smoking cessation is no different. Individuals desiring to quit can find an accountability partner, much like a training partner, to help keep the focus on the goal at hand. Feeling accountable can hold you responsible for your actions and choices and make you more likely to stick to your plan to remove smoking from your daily life. Soccer players pair up with a teammate they know has the same goal as they do, and they rely on each other to meet that goal together.

Athletes are very in tune with their bodies. They spend many hours training, strengthening and conditioning their bodies for the movements required on the field or court. Speed, endurance and other focal points based on the sport are critical factors in how athletes train. Diet plays an integral role, as well, with many players knowing the benefits of the foods they choose to consume. Aside from exercise and nutrition, there are many other healthy lifestyle habits that can impact an athlete. Soccer players spend much of their time running in this very active and fast-paced sport. Performance depends heavily on training, conditioning and overall health. Soccer players know that, and many are aware of how damaging the effects of smoking can be on their bodies and their game. The above methods and more can help soccer players, and any other type of person to quit smoking.