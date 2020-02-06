W88 – a website for a betting lover

Security factor

W88 is one of the rare websites that employ the same security, oversight and regulations like the top retailers in the world. Many users are afraid of information security when betting online and this is the reason why they go to W88. W88 made an express commitment of not sharing your personal information to any third party. The SSL encryption built by W88 has been known for its high security. Besides, W88 also offers excellent customer services. Their ability to solve complaints from customers quickly or even the potential complaints is well known.

Mobile app

Like most betting casinos, W88 offers services in both website and app, allowing bettors to get the services through their mobile devices. Users can get access to every game available at W88 with their smartphone (except for the multiplayer Poker rooms). Different casino rooms such as Sic Bo, Dragon Tiger and Super Fantan are available. All of them are only for W88 members so get an account and enjoy all the games here.

Sports betting

W88 has built its reputation worldwide for their sportsbook. If you witness, in comparison with other betting websites, W88 has a better brand identity. For the first reason, W88 currently sponsors some sports teams such as Wolverhampton. Besides, it has become the official betting partner of Leicester City FC. W88 team is putting their great effort to get their involvement in the industry and this is a reason for their great identity.

However, the major reason comes from their excellent services and tremendous sportsbook. There are also a great number of potential events where you can discover some unique ways to win the bet. Most of the sports events in the world are available for you to check your luck, from World Cup to some obscure contest, from the global competitions to the daily digital matchups. W88 also provides in-play betting with many live sports so to bring excellent experiences to users.

Games you can look for

W88 has a wide range of games that you can look for in your free time. VR mobiles slots and a provably-fair system available on W88 allows users to see the randomness of the payouts on all of their casino games first-hand. Game providers in W88 are the reputable names in the industry such as Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, BOOONGO,…All of the games here in the website will turn your boring time to be more excited.

Many games and casino games are available. Source: w88

There are different types of slot imaginable and several variations such as Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker,…There are also many Asian casino games for you to discover which can be tested out in free demo play.

Contact methods

The website was designed in English but can be translated in other different languages, including some Asian ones. If you have any challenges or troubles playing games or betting or anything else, you can reach them via telephone, email or even live chat. They are available all the time so to you will receive the assistance you need.

W88 Facebook, Twitter and Google accounts and the bookmaker are available so users can ask questions and make suggestions through these channels.

Withdrawal and deposit options

Withdrawal and deposit are the things that many bettors care about when it comes to playing betting games. Generally, W88’s methods of depositing and withdrawing funds are considered to be strict and secure. Bank transfer, Neteller and help2pay are all the options available. Each of them has a minimum deposit of €10 and players cannot withdrawal if their amount of cash is below €30. These limits are in accordance with the current industry standards. As there is no commission charged, bettors are able to enjoy unlimited freedom in choosing the amount they want to transfer.

Great bonuses and free bets

For those depositing for the first time, a welcome bonus of $200 is offered by W88. This amount is among the highest ones that you hardly find in any other betting websites. The same welcome bonus including the sportsbook and casino games is offered. However, the maximum amount you can receive is USD50.

There is no doubt that W88 is among the best betting websites for betting lovers. What you are waiting for but not testing your luck in W88?