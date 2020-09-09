UEFA Nations League round up after day 1 and 2.

European national teams were back in action over the Labor day weekend. All games are being played behind closed doors. UEFA Euro and National League champions took care of business against Croatia 4-1 and in Turkey.

FIFA World Cup champions France came back with a victory from Sweden thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s 14th goal.

Italy traveled to Netherlands and won 1-0 so did England in Iceland with the same score.The first European clash opposed 5 times World Cup winner Germany and Spain . Both teams share a point with a final 1-1 result.

Nations League – Group to group review

As a reminder the UEFA Nations League is divided into 4 leagues (A to D) and into for sub-groups. League D only have two groups. The leagues represent all the competing nations in Europe. 90SOCCER breaks down League A and B status after each nation played two games.

League A – group 1

Italy, Netherlands and Poland are the three teams likely to compete for the top 2 spots in the group. After Day 1 and 2 played, the group stands as:

Italy – 4 points Netherlands – 3 points Poland – 3 points Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1 point

League A – group 2

World Cup semifinalist, Belgium and England figure to be favorites in the group. Denmark and Iceland will try to create a major upset. Belgium won both games and scored 7 goals (2-0 in Denmark and 5-1 vs Iceland) leading the group behind England.

Belgium – 6 points England – 4 points Denmark – 1 point Iceland – 0 point

League A – group 3

Group 3 features the last Nations League and Euro 2016 winners Portugal alongside 2018 World Cup champion France as well as the World Cup runners-up Croatia. Sweden completes this very difficult group. Both Portugal and France came out solid offensively scoring 6 and 5 goals respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals for Portugal in Sweden reaching the 100 and 101 goals mark with the national team. He is the first European player to do so.

Portugal – 6 points France – 6 points Sweden – 0 point Croatia – 0 point

https://www.uefa.com/uefanationsleague/video/0261-105428b2cf25-f624d1b8bfaf-1000–ronaldo-on-100-goal-landmark-for-portugal/?iv=true

League A – group 4

Germany and Spain are featured in the group. The Germans have to prove a lot after a disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign. Ukraine and Switzerland join the World Cup winners in the group.

Spain – 4 points Ukraine – 3 points Germany – 2 points Switzerland – 1 point

Wales and Scotland lead group

In League B, we focus on the English speaking countries with Northern Ireland, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

League B – group 1

Northern Ireland is last in the group after a home rout to Norway 1-5 and need to rebound quickly in the group

Romania – 4 points Austria – 3 points Norway – 3 points Northern Ireland – 1 point

League B – group 2

In group 2, Scotland took leadership following the 2-1 victory in Czech Republic.

Scotland – 4 points Czech Republic – 3 points Israel – 2 points Slovakia – 1 point

League B – group 4

Wales and Ireland are in group 4 and will face each other in the next game. Wales leads group thanks to two 1-0 win over Bulgaria and Finland.

Wales – 6 points Finland – 3 points Bulgaria – 1 point Ireland – 1 point