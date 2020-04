Sports betting has taken quite the backseat recently due to obvious reasons, but while there may be very little to wager on football-wise, UEFA has proved to dominate the news headlines. Why? Well, because the organization’s belief is that it can return to action in June, and it will then attempt to finish the domestic season, too.

While the Champions League was officially cancelled by UEFA in March, it is now looking for some positive light at the end of the tunnel in the hopes to return in June. Obviously, this is simply a prediction by the organization for now, but was discussed with associations of nations including England, Spain and Germany. All of these countries’ football divisions and more face losing billions of pounds in TV revenue and sponsorship deals should their respective seasons not be completed.

Transfers Abound

While things are in a sort of limbo with football, different teams have been looking at making transfers, while others have already been completed. One name that has been thrown around recently is Jadon Sancho, who most people believe will transfer across to Manchester United. While Real Madrid has also had some link-up with Sancho, many believe that he will be better off leaving the Borussia Dortmund team that he plays for currently to travel back to English shores.

Additionally, Nabil Fekir is thought by many to be on his way to join the Arsenal team, having had a long-time link with such a transfer. Alas, once again, Real Madrid appears to have its eye on the French midfielder. Others that have been tipped to join the Gunners include Spaniard Pau Torres, Croatian Dejan Lovren and Polish star Filip Marchwinski.

In fact, it looks like Arsenal is the team that has everyone guessing with regard to transfers. Many have pointed out that fans of the Gunners should strap themselves in for an enthralling summer where transfers are concerned. Online sportsbooks are even providing odds on who will go where, so that’s something else to involve yourself in as an alternative to betting on the actual sports. Whatever the case may be, the future still looks fairly bright for UEFA as things stand at the moment. Let’s just hope that teams can get back to active competition as soon as possible.