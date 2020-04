What do you do when live sporting events have been pretty much been cancelled in their entirety? Well, you create other routes for sports bettors to take, of course. That’s precisely what’s been undertaken with the creation of the FIFA Football’s Stay Home Cup tournament. Essentially, this has seen the likes of Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and England players James Maddison and Jadon Sancho all compete against one another in FIFA 20!

The tournament has already been priced up by several bookmakers, who have been seeking out all the sports betting opportunities that they can get their hands on lately. Todd Cantwell of Norwich currently stands as the favorite to win with most platforms, while Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon follows close behind.

Further Details on the Football’s Staying Home Cup

The Football’s Staying Home Cup tournament started out with 16 England players coming together from the comfort of their own homes, to battle it out in the FIFA 20 video game. The group of internationals from the men’s, women’s and MU21 squads put their video gaming skills to the test against each other, and it also helped to raise further awareness for the National Emergencies Trust (NET).

The first round of this occurred on Friday, April 10 and saw Jadon Sancho claim the victory over Marcus Rashford, while Max Aarons soared to a win over Trent Alexander-Arnold. Tammy Abraham also came through as a winner by defeating Callum Hudson-Odoi, while the fourth match of the event ended with James Maddison securing a victory over Callum Wilson. The remaining results of the first round included Eddie Nketiah thrashing Jordan Nobbs 4-0, Ryan Sessegnon claiming a 3-1 win over Reiss Nelson, Lucy Bronze scoring a single goal to defeat Ellie Roebuck and Todd Cantwell claiming a big 5-0 win over Mason Mount.

The quarter finals will take place on Friday, April 17, and this will see Aarons going head-to-head with Norwich City and England U21 team-mate Todd Cantwell. Lucy Bronze remains in competition for the Lionesses, as she takes on the U21s ace Ryan Sessegnon, while Tammy Abraham battles it out with Maddison. Last of all, Sancho will head into action once more, this time facing U21s and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

As well as providing further backing to the Government’s advice on staying home to protect the NHS and save lives, the FIFA 20 tournament also shone a great spotlight on the NET. This organization raises and distributes money to charities providing support to those who need it most at a local level. Anyone viewing the Football’s Staying Home Cup via Twitter and YouTube has the chance to donate and support the NET.