Major league’s across Europe and the World are waiting for when they can return to action, with the Coronavirus continuing to cause postponements and cancellations. This includes the European championships, that has now been moved to 2021, with the main aim for this year being to get the domestic league’s completed.

This is something that has recently been advised by UEFA, who recently stated that leagues should not cancel their season’s and wait. They also stated that they are looking to resume plans from July, which they feel will be an appropriate time. UEFA have also recently written to the different associations across Europe on how best to tackle the growing issues that are arising due to the pandemic. This comes as Belgium have cancelled their season and awarded Club Brugge with the title.

This season has been a completely different story and Liverpool have been a dominant force from the outset. Following the opening 29 matches played, they have won 27 matches, drew one and lost just one. The draw coming in the early period of the season, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford. The side then appeared to be heading for an unbeaten season, before the surprise recent 3-0 away loss to Watford. The latter are in the midst of a relegation battle, which is why it was such as shock. Since then Liverpool have also been knocked out of the Champions league by Atletico Madrid, which ended their attempt to defend the title.

Liverpool have just nine games left to finish the campaign and have a 25 point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. This means Liverpool need just two more victories in order to land the title, and that is if Manchester City win their remaining ten matches in succession. Liverpool will still be looking to finish strong, that includes matches against Everton, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

It all sets up for a fascinating finish to the season, which we open will return sooner than later!