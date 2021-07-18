The race for the Premier League has made for a spectacle every single season in recent memory. The world’s most-watched football league earns its reputation for being intensely unpredictable which usually delivers mouth-watering drama.

Manchester City have won three of the last five titles but that is down to their fiercely contested title races with Liverpool in recent years, as well as the incredible adaptability of Pep Guardiola’s men. The Mancunians sealed a memorable campaign in the second half of the season after tweaking to the hectic demands of post-pandemic football while rivals crumbled, but this season would bring its own unique challenges.

Having recharged the batteries ahead of a lockdown-free season, the players and staff of each top club would be raring to go again and have a tilt at City’s crown. We utilized live statistics for all Premier League games to decide the top contenders for the 2021/22 Premier League title and evaluate their chances in the upcoming season.

Manchester City

The defending Champions are aiming to make it another back-to-back title winning season having romped to the finish line in 2020/21. Pep Guardiola’s men are still in search of attacking reinforcements in the transfer window and it is hard to see beyond a top-three finish once again.

Although lining up in a False Nine system was responsible for most of their success, City are actively looking to replace record goal-scorer Sergio Agüero, and have also been credited with interest in Jack Grealish. Such a coup would be detrimental to their title rivals as a refreshed attack and water-tight defence could run away with another title.

It would take a herculean effort to dislodge these rampant Citizens from another league honour.

Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp’s side endured a disappointing title defence last time out due to an unbelievable injury crisis, especially in defence.

The Reds fielded 21 different defensive combinations throughout the season and Klopp would be desperate for far greater stability with Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joël Matip all returning to full fitness for pre-season training and Ibrahima Konaté having signed to boost the ranks.

Liverpool will once again rely on the fabulous front four of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Diogo Jota for firepower, but the midfield balance remains unsorted ahead of the new season.

Giorginio Wijnaldum’s exit leaves a huge gap in Klopp’s engine room as they ponder on a replacement or increasing the responsibilities of home-grown star Curtis Jones. Notwithstanding, Liverpool are a winning machine who were hurt by their limp domestic campaign as defending champions and they would be desperate to put that right this term. Their main aim is to get one over Man City again. Write Liverpool off at your peril.

Chelsea

The European Champions will also be confident of their chances of winning the title after undergoing a revolution when Thomas Tuchel took charge in January.

The Blues were one of the best teams in the league since the German tactician came through the doors and they will be looking forward to a full campaign, where they will battle it out with the last two champions.

Tuchel is a serial winner in his own rights and is understood to be banking on potential new signings to get his Chelsea revolution up and running. Despite commanding their way to Europe’s most prestigious club trophy in May, Chelsea are desperate for a goalscorer who would put their many chances in the net as well as midfield reinforcements and young, technically sound defenders.

Should Tuchel get his wish and mould the playing squad to his exact taste, there is no doubting Chelsea can give the Big Two a run for their money. Having defeated Liverpool as well as Man City thrice during Tuchel’s half-season reign, Chelsea know they must make the psychological advantage count once the marathon begins against Crystal Palace on August 14.