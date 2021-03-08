Premier League week 28

The Manchester derby is never just a game of football. It is a tale of two city rivals where one half of the city bleeds blue and the other bleeds red. Man City had the opportunity to get closer to another league title when they hosted their neighbors United with both team sitting at the top two spots in the Premier League.

United stops City run

Manchester United won 2-0 at Manchester City and stopped the 21-game winning run, yes winning not unbeaten! Two early goals in each half (Bruno Fernandes 2′ on penalty and Shaw 50′) did the job for the visitors who amassed a 22- game unbeaten streak away from home. The win replaces Man United nine points behind Man City with 10 more games to play. Yet, it is City’s title to lose and the team will need to quickly bounce back as coach Guardiola declares:

“We have done incredible, but today the news is we lost so congrats Man United for this victory, but we are trying to win the Premier League. “We will try to win the Premier League and we need to win six or seven games and now when you arrive in the last 10 games, everything is going to be shorter.

Having the margin we have at the top; it is in our hands but what we need now is new fresh legs next Wednesday and try to win another game” commented the City head coach.

United coach Solskjaer was delighted with the result:

“It is fantastic. The start of course sets the tone for the game and after one minute we have a penalty and a goal. After being positive! Anthony gets the ball and looks forward, he drives inside the box. Be positive, that’s what we want from our players. I am delighted for everyone.

We have to be, no-one in the world of football, no team has got a chance against them without being a collective and a hungry team and you know you have to defend really well, but you have to be positive as well on the ball.”

On title chances:

“We just take one game at a time, of course they’re too far ahead to think that we should catch them. Last year we caught 15 points over Leicester, but of course these are a different proposition. They’ve been excellent and even today, they do put you under so much pressure that you see you’re playing against a very, very good team.”