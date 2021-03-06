Bundesliga week 27

With 7 games to be played in the league, FC Bayern Munich zeroed any last title hopes for Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga defending champions executed their rivals in the Der Klassiker game 4-2; with the last two goals coming at the end of the game.

Bayern Munich leads the league with a 2-point margin over Leipzig (55 points versus 53 points) as the title will be contended between the aforementioned two clubs.

Impressive comeback Der Klassiker win

Borussia made this game interesting with two Haaland quick goals in the first ten minutes. The Norwegian prodigy totals 19 goals in the league. Yet, Bayern can count on the FIFA World’s Player of the Year in Robert Lewandowski. The Bundesliga’s top scorer with 31 goals scored the brace to level the tie at the break. He would add the 4th goal and a hat-trick of his own as Bayern Munich cruised to victory in the second act.

Reactions from Bayern side

Coach Hansi Flick: “I look at the positives and how the team came back. We picked ourselves up after we went two goals down and got stuck in a bit more. After that, the team regained confidence in its qualities minute by minute. With the equalizer, calmness and dominance came back. We pressed early and put our opponents under pressure. You have to emphasize the team’s morale, mentality and desire to win. In the end, we deserved to win. It was a sensational comeback. Huge compliments to the team.”

Thomas Müller: “The quality is there – to have our own identity, that aggression, that spirit, to always believe in ourselves, to be able to turn games around. But it’s arduous and it’s certainly not part of our match plan. It’s not so great to always see us become more spirited only after we fall behind. Dortmund scored from their first two chances. After we pulled one back we sensed we could do something, and the intensity in the one-on-ones was very good. That put Dortmund off kilter. We were in control, even if the goal to make it 3-2 came late. We’ll take it, and it was important for us.”

Reactions from Borussia side

Edin Terzić (Borussia Dortmund head coach): “The start was superb but the ending was very bad. Bayern were on the front foot in between. There was a crucial moment in the 24th minute when we could have scored the third goal, and we could have extended our lead later. Bayern’s pressure was very high then, they whipped in crosses into the box again and again. We can’t always avoid that. We weren’t able to interfere when it came to first touches. We chased them a lot and weren’t able to relieve the pressure. Towards the end it was too much pressure, so we’re leaving empty-handed.”