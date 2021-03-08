Madrid derby – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid has been the best team in La Liga thus far. But when it comes to the Madrid derby, their is a city pride. Atletico had the chance to set aside a rival for the title race with a win but had to concede a late equalizer from Benzema, 1-1. The draws maintains Real Madrid in the title race 5 points behind their city rivals 54 points to 59 points and two points behind FC Barcelona.

We have a three-way title race this year in la Liga title to decide the next champion.

Real Madrid Coach Zidane on bringing a draw back home.

“Atlético were the better team in first half and we we the better team in the second, I think we deserved it. We had chances and got back in to it. At the end of the day the important thing for us was to put in another good second-half display and change the game, and we did that. It’s a point, we’re alive and we’re going to keep fighting“.

“Our aim is to keep fighting. There’s still a long way to go in LaLiga and a lot of points at stake, we’re going to fight until the end. Things can change quickly. We’re doing the right things, although we know we can improve and that’s what we’re going to do. We wanted to play better in the second half today because the first half wasn’t good. The attitude was very important to change things.

The important thing for us is that we’re in the game and that we perform as we did”.