Professional soccer players are some of the world’s most famous athletes. They enjoy fame, fortune, and a lifestyle that many wouldn’t be able to live without. Many of these soccer players earn millions of dollars from their games and from endorsements, and their net worth can especially be seen through their real estate. This post will discuss some of the most extravagant homes owned by pro soccer players.

What’s the Point?

Why learn about these athletes’ homes? What does this have to do with the average soccer player? The information can inspire new players to work as hard as they can to achieve a similar lifestyle, or at least something close. With companies offering customizable pool designs Mobile and state-of-the-art home technology, there’s no telling what might be in store for young athletes.

Roman Abramovich’s $39 Million Home

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich is worth an estimated $10 billion and has one of the most expensive homes in England. Abramovich paid over $39 million for his lavish estate, which is on a private island in the Thames River. In addition to the 20-acre property’s cliffs with spectacular views, there are two swimming pools, tennis courts, and a helipad. The house also includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a wine cellar.

Wayne Rooney’s $15 Million Mansion

Wayne Rooney has taken his family from Manchester to the upscale area of Monaco. The England and Manchester United player bought a new mansion for $15 million. It’s not surprising that Rooney wants the best of everything when it comes to his home. The house was designed by Gregory Voet (who is known for his contemporary luxury homes) and is one of the most expensive properties in Monaco at an estimated value of $27 million. The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three kitchens.

Rooney’s family had been living in a rented mansion on the edge of Monaco for years as they waited for their dream home to be finished. Now, they can finally enjoy all the luxuries that come with this new property.

David Beckham’s $14.8 Million Home

David Beckham is one of the most well-known footballers on the planet. He was famous for his time with Manchester United and was also a part of some of the most popular teams in England, such as Real Madrid and LA Galaxy. Nowadays he’s an entrepreneur, fashion designer, and actor. His net worth is estimated to be $195 million. One of his homes is worth $14.8 million.

In addition to the property itself, the house is located in Beverly Hills, California, which is a desirable location for entertainment stars. This mansion also has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house has a theater room, yoga studio, well-equipped gym, and beautiful views of Los Angeles.

Javier Mascherano’s $11.6 Million Home

Javier Mascherano is a professional soccer player for FC Barcelona and the Argentina National Team. The 26-year-old athlete, who has been awarded the Ballon d’Or three times, also has endorsements with Adidas, Banco Sabadell, Samsung, and Huawei. Mascherano’s $11.6 million home is located in Vilassar de Mar, a city in Catalonia near Barcelona. The five-bedroom house features a swimming pool, tennis court, wine cellar, gym, and spa.

Lionel Messi’s $9.5 Million Condo

Messi purchased a 4,000 square-foot penthouse condo in Barcelona’s Palau Willem II building with an asking price of $9.5 million, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The building is located near to some of Barcelona’s most exclusive shops and restaurants, allowing for easy access to the soccer star’s favorite haunts. The penthouse has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two terraces complete with heated pools that go up to 80 feet below ground level. Even if Messi never plays another game, he’ll be able to enjoy his spectacular home for years on end.

These homes show how rewarding soccer can be when players are committed. With the right frame of mind, the new generation of soccer players can follow suit, no matter their background.