For most soccer players, one of the game’s top goals is to stay in control of the ball. If you want to win a one-on-one battle for the ball, you need to take steps to improve and maintain your endurance and strength. One of the best ways to ensure quality development in these things is by eating the right muscle-building foods.

There are two nutrients you should include with every meal – carbohydrates and protein. Protein is necessary for muscle growth, and carbohydrates are the primary energy source for players, which are necessary to get through more intense training workouts and games.

Soccer requires strength, endurance, and stamina. If you want to play at the highest levels possible, you should include muscle building foods in your diet. It may also be beneficial to add a green superfood powder to your routine. Keep reading to learn about some of the best foods to help you maintain energy and endurance, both on and off the field.

Eggs

Eggs are considered a great source of protein. Start your morning with eggs to help you get off on the right foot. While egg whites are a smart option, you should not fear the yolk, too. The egg yolk offers several health benefits along with added protein.

Oatmeal

Another option for breakfast is oatmeal, which is full of good carbohydrates. Oatmeal will give you the energy needed to get up and going first thing in the morning. Consider eating a bowl of oatmeal (not the artificially flavored packets) with your eggs for a more well-rounded breakfast.

Turkey or Chicken Breast

One of the best ways to enjoy turkey or chicken is by eating it skinless and removing the unnecessary fat. The breast meat is the leanest part of this bird, and it offers a lot of protein, making it great to eat any time of the day.

Vegetables and Fruits

Vegetables and fruits provide you with carbohydrates for energy, and they have minerals and vitamins to help with muscle growth. Some of the top options to consider include mixed frozen veggies, cucumbers, asparagus, tomatoes, fresh berries, bananas, and apples.

Beans

Did you know that black beans are full of carbohydrates and protein? It’s true, and these are two ingredients that make them a great option for any meal. They also pair well with lean meats, so give them a try.

Sweet Potatoes

Another good source of carbohydrates is sweet potatoes. These go well with any type of lean protein, including ground beef. Also, sweet potatoes provide an insulin spike, which increases protein and other nutrients in the muscles.

The Importance of Foods That Are High in Carbs for Soccer Players

You may wonder why soccer players need to eat foods that are higher in carbs. It is believed that carbs are the most efficient source of fuel for energy. They function as an ongoing source of energy and can be stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles. This is something that is beneficial for any athletes who are engaged in intense or strenuous activities, such as soccer.

Some of the top foods to try high in good carbs include low fat yogurt, starchy vegetables, fruit, bagels, muffins, rice, pasta, rolls, crackers, cereals, and bread and grains.

It is recommended that soccer players avoid foods higher in calories and have higher fat content due to these slowing down digestion. Some higher fat and calories foods include gravies, nuts, sauces, mayonnaise, fried foods, butter, salad dressings, and cream cheese.

Energy for Soccer Players

When it comes to staying energized on the soccer field, be sure to keep the foods here in mind. By doing this, a person will be able to maintain endurance and ensure they make it through a game without any issues. Being informed, knowing what to eat, and creating a diet that provides plenty of energy will pay off both on and off the field.