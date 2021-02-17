As a professional soccer player, your schedule is particularly hectic and grueling during soccer season. Between practices, training, travel and games, it is tough to find a moment for yourself to unwind and relax. Therefore, it is even more important that you take time for yourself to decompress during the off-season. Below are recommendations to help you relax; by doing so, you give your body and mind a chance to recharge and prepare for the next league season.

Exercise

While the off-season is a time to give your body a break, that does not mean you should spend all day sitting on the couch eating chips and watching Netflix. If you are going to make it to the FIFA World Cup next year, you cannot afford to lose all the muscle and endurance you gained during the season. It is critical that you still exercise during the winter, but you can have more variety than your regular training. Try something different like rollerblading, kickboxing or biking.

Perhaps you love swimming. Take this time to log some hours in the pool! Maybe you have even considered investing in an inground pool for your background. If you are asking yourself, “Are there pool builders near me?”, consider reaching out to Blue Haven Pools and Spas. They have over 50 offices located across the United States and will work closely with you to design and install the pool of your dreams. This will give you a great and fun way to stay in shape during the off-season.

Meditate

Whether you play for the Arizona Condors, Salt Lake Stings or a different professional team, all the physical activity during the season takes a toll on your body. While it is important you do not lose your muscle during the off-season, at the same time you need to give your body and mind a rest. Meditation is an excellent way to do this.

To mediate, find a quiet, secluded place where you will not be disturbed. This could be a favorite room inside your house or a spot outside, such as your backyard or an unfrequented part of a park. Get into a comfortable position, such as cross-legged or simply sitting on a chair. From there, clear your mind and focus on your breathing. Take slow, purposeful breaths in and out. Doing this will give your body a break, clear your mind and provide a fresh perspective on any emotions you have been struggling with.

Travel

As a professional soccer player, travel is nothing new to you. You have likely traveled for different soccer tournaments, such as the COPA America. However, there is a big difference between traveling for work and traveling for recreation. Now that your schedule has more flexibility, this is the best time to do some traveling for fun! Vacationing is a great way to break from the ordinary, relax and enjoy trying something new.

Take a trip that you have been putting off due to work. Even if it is only for a long weekend, the time away can still do wonders for refreshing you. Book hotels and events ahead of time. While you can always try to get a room or tickets once you arrive, you run the risk of places being fully booked or tickets being sold out.

Pursue a Hobby

Now is the time to pursue that hobby that you struggle to find time for during soccer season. Do you love fixing automobiles? Visit some local auto shows or find a fixer-upper car that you can restore. Are you passionate about technology? Take some local classes to learn about up-and-coming trends.

Professional soccer is both a physically and mentally demanding career. It is vital to use your off-season to relax and rejuvenate, so come summer you will be ready to hit the field. Apply the above recommendations to ensure your mind and body are ready for the next soccer season.