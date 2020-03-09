Serie A matchday 28

Juventus and Inter Milan are tow of the best teams in the league and the Derby d’Italia was very anticipated. First postponed last weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak, the game git reschedule to a week later, behind closed doors. In fact northern Italy has been hit with the virus. As a response the government has decided to close to the public any gathering of 1000’s people or more, severely impacting the majority of Serie A games.

Juventus new leader

With no fans at the Juventus Stadium, the Old Lady beat Internazionale 2-0 and took over leadership form Lazio Rome with two goals in the second half from Ramsey and Dybala. Juventus increased the gap with The Nerazzurri to 9 points with just 10 more games to be played in the league.

Juventus coach, Sarri, comments on an important victory in the title race:

“An important victory, even if there are still many matches to play, in theory. The path is still long, but good quality was seen tonight. In our last game there was a lack of nervous energy: those who were better (physically) took to the field.

We have grown, and the goal changed our inactivity. I am also very satisfied with the fact that we gave very little to a dangerous team like Inter.”

For coach Conte, the two losses against Juventus may be the decision breaker for the Serie A title:

“The difference between us and Juventus in the league is now made up of just two direct defeats. We’ve done well to keep up so far but we knew that there was a gap. We must stay positive because even losing can help you grow; in experience, quality and character. Results like this must not throw us off, but rather help us understand what is needed to reach the level of our opponents.

We have wide margins, we started a journey and we cannot compare ourselves to a structure that has been consolidated over a number of years. You need patience, to keep working hard and look to improve year on year.”