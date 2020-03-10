2020 MLS regular season – week 2

LA Galaxy and LAFC are both MLS team with their respective Mexican star player. Javier Hernandez, nicknamed Chicharito, just landed to Los Angeles with an extensive resume (played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Sevilla and West Ham). Carlos Vela was named last year’s MLS MVP after a single breaking record season.

Vela has lost no time to show his strength and why he is the best player in the league. The reigning MVP scored in each game LAFC played (1-0 vs Inter Miami and 3-3 vs Philadelphia Union). His impact on the team is second to none and he will play a big part of LAFC’s season run for MLS title.

At the same time LA Galaxy remains winless in their first two games, bringing a point from Houston (1-1) and losing at home to Vancouver 0-1.

Chicharito muted

LA Galaxy signed Chicharito with high expectations, at least as high as when they signed David Beckham or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The reality is in his first two games, the Mexican international has yet to find the net and maybe a little out of shape…

His coach, Schelotto, comments on a rough start:

“I think everyone is waiting for the Chicharito goal and everyone asks me about if Chicharito does not score during the game,” Schelotto said. “I’m more worried about the result tonight than if Chicharito scores or not because I know he’s a regular striker.

We have just two games that he could score, but we expect that he scores in the next game. We put the ball in the box a lot of times but we couldn’t find him. We will try in the next game.

“The goal for Chicharito will come by itself. You can’t force it. Or else then you’re only creating something that’s not important. The most important thing is the team and we have to work as a team. The goal for Javier will come on its own.”