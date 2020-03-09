The Manchester derby

Manchester United sits 13 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings but they won both derbies this year. In the city of Manchester, winning the derby means a lot. It is a pride.

For City the loss adds more to a somewhat disappointing season so far for the Citizens. Distanced in the Premier League title against Liverpool, Manchester has turned on a full RED color. One goal in each half (Martial 30″ and McTominay 90+6″) gave United a fully deserved win as United battle in the top 4 race.

Sir Alex Ferguson

The former great Man United legend is the last coach to have won both games against the city rivals in the 2009-10 season. Solskjaer has already made his name amongst fans for winning the Manchester derby twice in a same Premier League season.

The Norwegian coach discusses the importance of the result:

“The result is always the deciding factor. I’m so happy with a win and another three points. The performance was as as expected against them because you know that you have to defend well.

The first 15-20 minutes were harder than maybe we should have made it. We started hurrying them and harassing them higher up and created chances, we had some big ones. You turn around and you see Sir Alex [Ferguson] up there, he is proud and it’s a big moment for every one of us.

It’s a massive win because Leicester and City, we have to look up and try to catch them.”

Coach Guardiola’s post game analysis was a little weird as he knows the two losses in the derby this year is embarrassing for City. The team is placing high hopes on the Champions League and an early exit (face Real Madrid at hone wit a 2-1 advantage) could get him trouble. He said after the 2-0 loss to Man Utd:

“In general, we played very well. I’m satisfied. We are not far away from our previous levels.

In this type of game, little mistakes can make all the difference. We played good. We conceded a goal and should have avoided it, but in the second half we played good as well. So congratulations to Manchester United.

The quality of the opponent always counts. We played good. Yes, we could have played better if we won 5-0.”