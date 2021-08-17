Ligue 1 – matchday 2. PSG 4-2 Strasburg

PSG welcomed back fans at the stadium for the first time since the pandemic for the first home game of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. In a packed house, PSG fans could enjoy the presentation of the new signings including superstar Lionel Messi. As a reminder PSG signed over the summer transfer window, Euro 2020 champion keeper with Italy Donnarumma (from AC Milan), Sergio Ramos (from Real Madrid), Wijnaldum (from Liverpool) and Hakimi from Inter Milan) and Messi (from FC Barcelona). The 2021 summer transfer PSG did is one of the best ever in the history of the game.

Brillant first half

The Parisians players were all hyped in the first half scoring three goals to get a comfortable lead coming into the second half – 3-0. Yet, Strasburg was still alive and former pSG player Gameiro reduced the score and 3-1 and saw the club from the eastern part of France comeback to 3-2. PSG did not look much confident in the second half but Sarabia scored the last goal to assure the victory for PSG, 4-2 on another Kylian Mbappe deliverance.

Coach Pochettino on the win:

“First of all I am very happy with the three points as they are so important after two matches. We played very well with lots of good things in the first half. Then the second half maybe was a period that was difficult for us, but overall I think the team was good. We need to improve step by step, we are still at the beginning of the season. There are still many things that we need to develop in the team. But I am very happy with the three points at the end of a very special week for the team.

We did everything needed from the get go to take all three points. I am feeling very good. Physically, I feel very good. The truth is that I was very happy with the pre-season that we were able to have, we were able to work well. And now the league begins and everything that is going to come will be better and better. I feel good and I am very happy to have been able to score and to help the team to win.”

For now we need to win and at the same time, we need to build. The challenge is to build good ways of working and I think that when all of the players will be available, it’s going to be a special situation. In that moment we will need to start to show our real quality. Maybe now it doesn’t mean that much, but to win tonight is so important for the future.