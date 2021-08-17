Premier League matchday 1

The Premier League season is back and Manchester United continued where they left off, that is to say dominating and performing well. The Mancunians are clearly the strongest rival alongside Chelsea to dethrone Manchester City this season. Against Leeds Man United developed exquisite plays punctuated by a precise Pogba who delivered a record 4 assists in an opening match and Bruno Fernandes who had himself a hat-trick. Those two players will be a nightmare for Premier League defense if they keep up strong performances like the one against leeds, 5-1. With the addition of Sancho alongside Greenwood and Rashford the front three is impressive.

Varane to fortify the defense line

With Maguire and the World Cup 2018 champion and former Real Madrid player, Raphael Varane, United can boast one of the best world’s duo to lead the defensive tasks and will be tough to beat this season.

Coach Solskjaer on the game:

“Everything’s been spot on and to get this result and performance on the first day gives you a massive boost. It’s just the mood. But it’s one game and we should always pat ourselves on the back and taste that sweet victory. Tomorrow, we’re back on track for the next one.

I’ve had a great relationship with Paul ever since he was a kid. Today was just about ‘go out there and enjoy yourself’ because he had 45 minutes against Everton, which wasn’t his best. We gave him the freedom of roaming wherever you want to go and get on the ball.

I can’t remember the last time that happened [getting four assists in a single game] but Paul’s got that quality and, when you’ve got runners willing to make runs and create space for others, it opens up.

The last 18 months have been strange – the only interaction [for fans] has been through media and watching games on TV. You haven’t had that feeling of connection. To be re-united with the fans again is important. This is Man United. This is the real Man United. This is how I sold Man United to Edinson [Cavani] for example. You can’t leave after one season playing with no fans. Man United is fans and players and everyone together.”