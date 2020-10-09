MLS Regular Season

The Los Angeles Galaxy are on of the worst teams in the league and currently the shame of the city of Los Angeles sitting at a dreadful last place in the West standings with only 15 points in their first 15 games while allowing 2 goals per game.

The 5-times MLS Cup champions are on a terrible negative spiral as confirmed by their last results: RSL 2-0 LA Galaxy, LA Galaxy 1-3 Seattle Sounders, San Jose 2-1 LA Galaxy, LA Galaxy 3-6 Portland Timbers, 4 losses and 13 goals conceded.

Coach Schelotto

It becomes obvious the Argentinian coach does not have the solution but the front office sticks with him for the time being. The best team in Los Angeles has been bad for several years, actually since the inception of their rivals Los Angeles FC. The Galaxy did make to the playoffs last year thanks to stellar performances from Zlatan Ibrahimovic but this season his so-called replacement, Javier Hernandez “Chicharito”, has been a shell of his former self as the LA Galaxy tank further in the west.

His comments:

“We have to fix [our problems] because we have a lot of games left and we have the aspiration to add points and be able to win and get ourselves in a playoff position.

We got another game; we got three more games coming up. We’re going to have to train and figure these things out on the field and I don’t think we are going to drive ourselves crazy but we need to get it right. We can’t waste any time not getting it right anymore.”

The reality is the LA Galaxy have been giving headaches to their fans. Defensive plays are awful, slow and always behind the opposite forwards. Clearly a coaching staff is needed to save a season and stop being mocked by teams in the West starting with San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC. Where is the heart of the champions, the LA Galaxy owe better for their long-time supporters. They need to reinforce the defensive lines and strengthen the attacking positions unless Chicharito wakes up from his football coma.