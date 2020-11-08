Premier League week 8

Manchester United wins a crucial away game at Everton for its third win of the season. The Red Devils needed the victory to get back on track following two straight losses. The third win of the season replaces Man United up to the 14th place in the league with just 10 points gained. After 8 fixtures the table is still very dense, with 15 teams only separated by 6 points from top spot down to the 15th rank.

Cavani scores his first

The former Paris Saint-Germain player and best goalscorer in club’s history, Edison Cavani scored his first goal under Man U’s tenure. The goal came at the end of the game when Everton was pressing to ball to equalize. Cavani sealed Man United’s victory at Goodison Park. Head coach Solskajer shares his thought on the and Uruguayan international:

“Hopefully, he’s getting better and better and sharper and sharper. Today, it was just trying to finish the game off, because we played well. It’s great for him to get his first goal. That’s a weight off his shoulders and now he’s just ready to kick on.”

Everton in slump after great start

Everton football club was off to a great start in the league winning the first 4 games of the season. The other club from Liverpool seriously slowed over the last couple weeks. They registered their third straight loss and fell to 6th place in the table.

For Manchester United, the win is a great sign that must be carried on to the next game as explained by the coach:

“If we can get this determination, mindset, approach every single game, we’ll be hard to play against. You see all the tackles that Scott and Fred were winning in the middle there. We’re tight, we’re compact, we win the ball, we play, we’ve got spaces, that’s how we want to see these boys. So we’re very pleased with that.

I can’t praise the boys enough for the character that they’ve shown. I didn’t want to do it [talk about the schedule] before the game, because I don’t want to start giving them excuses before but after, you have to have some common sense to let these boys showcase what they’re really about.