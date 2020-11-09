Premier League fixture 8

Leicester City takes control of the Premier League table thanks to a third straight win with 18 points. The Foxes lead Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool by a point and a contingent of 5 teams bottlenecked in 2 points from second to sixth place.

The top 6 teams do not include Man City, Arsenal and Manchester that rank at the 10th, 11th and 14th place respectively after 8 fixtures. Surprisingly we find teams such as Aston Villa and Southampton that enjoy a strong start in this new season.

Leicester has won the last 6 games in all competitions, Jamie Vardy has been on target scoring 9 goals in the first 8 matches. The Foxes are in great form as head coach Rodgers explains:

“Our positioning in the first half was very, very good. We were able to get in the back of the midfield. They play with three players up there, so it opens up a little space on the side of the midfield.

I thought we arrived into that so well in the first half in particular, so that was good. I thought we should have been more than one up at half-time, and [in the] second half you’ve got to show your resilience.

Again, we were probably more of a threat on the counter-attack, but I thought how the players managed the game was very, very good – just cohesively, very good, good concentration, and like I say, by the end we feel we should have won by more.”

Alex Morgan made the news for the Spurs

The news of the weekend for Tottenham was awarded to the global women’s football superstar Alex Morgan. The United States player and World Cup champion made her debut with Tottenham over the weekend and drew a massive interest states side and in the industry. She recently gave birth to a baby girl back in May and was working her way back to competition.

Besides, Harry Kane gave the win to the men’s side 1-0 at West Brom, his 200th goal with the team. Harry Kane became only the third player to score 200-plus goals for the club.

The win places the Spurs in a two-way tie with Liverpool at second place winning 4 out of the last 5 games in the League. Coach Jose Mourinho shares hid view o a hard-fought win:

“It was one of those matches with all the ingredients to lose a couple of points – difficult opponents, they want to stop you, they analyse you, they see where you are strong, they try to close every possible door, and they did it.

Apart from that, they also had strategy in relation to the time, in relation to the intensity – they tried everything, fought really hard, and the good thing was that we always tried.

Even being difficult, it was not a game where it had lots of chances, but a game where you start pushing, pushing, pushing and you feel the possible is coming. We defended well. Hugo had one moment to say ‘I’m here’ and in that moment, he said I’m here. He made a crucial save. The team defended very, very well.”

Next fixture will highlight two great games on top of the table with a sulfurous Leicester v. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City.