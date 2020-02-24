Ligue 1 week 26

Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time scorer reaches 200 goals in career with the club in the 4-3 victory over Bordeaux.

This season has been complicated for the Uruguayan striker, but Cavani is the spirit of PSG and showed it again in this game. Down 1-0 at home, he went on scoring his 200th goals with PSG in a very emotional night for him. Not many players have scored 200 goals for a single club. His name will remain in the game’s history books and as one of the best strikers ever in the French league.

Edinson Cavani might also be the answer for coach Tuchel and his team against Borussia Dortmund. His return to form will help PSG during the return leg as the French club will try to turn around the tie after losing 2-1 in Germany. At the same time they will try to a fourth straight European elimination at the Round of 16.

Cavani shares words for his supporters:

“It’s a very special evening for lots of reasons. For the 200 goals of course, because I have scored 200 goals, but also because it was a special moment for us. We wanted to speak on the pitch and do our best. This win, it gives us the confidence to be united, to keep going forward and to do great things.

Sometimes when you’re going through a tough time, it also helps solidify a team. And that starts now. Today, we won because we deserved to win. It’s good to stay like that, to work together, to know that sometimes things don’t work out, but the only way to go forward is to stay together, to work for each other and to know that we’re together and that we’ll do our utmost right to the end.”

Tuchel was happy to win again but should worry about the amount of goals allowed. PSG have let opponents score 9 goals over the last three games.

“It was another bizarre match after the Amiens game, but after the defeat in Dortmund, the most important thing was to win again,” the German manager said.

It’s clear there are things to improve, but winning was the best thing to do. It was spectacular going forward, but I get the impression we’re still lacking a little intensity, and defensively it was difficult for us to defend set-pieces, an area in which they were very dangerous.”