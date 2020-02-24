Premier League matchday 27

Arsenal has recorded the most ties in the League thus far with 13. It corresponds to almost half of their games in the League. For the third consecutive time Arsenal grabbed a win with two straight in the League and a victory at Olympiacos for Europe League round of 32. Thanks to Aubameyang who scored a brace, Arsenal dominated Everton 3-2.

The Gunners still rank at the 9th place in the League but only 4 points behind 5th place in a very compact League behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Coach Arteta comments on a good series of results:

“I’m really pleased with the performance, it’s not easy to play three times in seven days. We came here very late from Greece and then we conceded an early goal as well which mentally [tough]. The team reacted straight away and we started to dominate the game and impose ourselves, create the chances and score the goals.

And then just before half-time, again, a big disappointment to concede the goal from another set-piece, but again we went back into the game, we started to play, we started to dominate the game again.

But in the last 20 to 25 minutes you could see that energy-wise we dropped a lot. We had a lot of issues with some of the players on the pitch. We tried to make the changes to lift it up but to be fair Everton were better than us in the last 20 to 25 minutes and had some chances to score.”

Aubameyang scored his 16th and 17th goal for the club this season. This is a League’s best alongside Vardy from Leicester. The coach was pleased by his striker’s performance:

“I’m so happy with Auba because he is scoring very important goals for us, but as well as a captain he’s giving a great example to everyone else.

That a player of his calibre is able to work the way that he is working defensively… because of the demands of the matchday are big, and he is willing and he is happily doing it and I think we should pay regards to him.”