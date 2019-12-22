Premier League week 18

Manchester City come back in form to beat Leicester 3-1 in a comeback performance. The Premier League champions close the gap to 1 point with today’s opponent with 38 points against 39 points for Leicester.

City hope to enjoy a perfect second half of the season to have a slim chance to catch Liverpool as they trail by 11 points. Aside from the Premier League, Man City will face Real Madrid in the must-watch round of 16 clashes next February.

Coach Guardiola hails his team’s performance:

“We made an incredible performance with the ball and without the ball. The most difficult thing in football is to play simple and today we did it. Then everything comes and the quality of the players comes out.

In two seasons before we played a lot of games the way we did today. Hopefully in the future we can continue in this level. Having Vardy there is always dangerous, but we were always at a high, high level.

Thank you so much to the players for following me. We try and convince the players this is the team we want to be.

Against a team like Leicester we scored three goals and we could have scored more. That means a lot for the quality and mentality.

We want to play good. We have to make a fluent attack and today we did.