2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final

The European champions scored the sole goal in the extra time against the South American champions to win their first ever club World Cup. Firmino scored the only goal against Flamengo 1-0.

The English side win a continental treble this year with the Champions League, the SuperCup and the Club World Cup. In a difficult game for the Reds, the Brazilian Firmino delivered his club, assisted by Mané to conquer the world. Liverpool become World champions for the first time in club’s history.

Coach Klopp comments on another glorious night:

“It’s great, really great. We are all kind of all exhausted from a really intense game. We had a few moments in the past when I really struggle to find the right words in not my native language for describing my respect for the boys, how they do it.

It’s incredible, it was an incredible performance in an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. But we did so many good things it’s unbelievable, so many good football moments. Everybody was for different reasons on the edge pretty much but I saw so many sensationally good performances and I’m really happy of course for our supporters.

On the game:

The atmosphere in the stadium was great, Flamengo supporters had the whole week a party week here and unfortunately maybe they cannot celebrate that much, but they should be proud of what they did and what their team did. But I think we deserved to win tonight, we were the better side. In some moments we had a really good goalie and in all the other moments we were the dominant team. I’m really happy.

A wonderful night for us, the club, for everybody who is with us. There are always things, of course, that are not so positive because it was not the last game of the season and Oxlade-Chamberlain got injured in one situation. We play in five days again, so that’s a tough period.

But the boys – game after game after game – they really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I’m really happy about that.

Where it will lead us? I have no idea. For tonight, we couldn’t do more than winning this game, winning it the first time for this wonderful club, the Club World Cup. I said before the game I don’t know exactly how it would feel. Now I can say it’s outstanding, absolutely sensational. I’m so proud of the boys and it couldn’t be better.”