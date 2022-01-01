Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

After 21 fixtures, Man City has a comfortable lead in front of Chelsea and Liverpool. The Cityzens are on fire winning their 11th straight game and putting the Premier League almost to bed.

Coach Pep Guardiola on the win: “Winning 11 games in a row is so great in this period. Just take a look at our bench today, it was four guys from the Academy. We had many cases from COVID this season and injuries. Phil Foden, Kyle today, and Rodri the first day since COVID time.

Big win against a tough opponent.

During this period today, we were incredibly tired, mentally and physically. Arsenal was better today, but football happens in these situations, sometimes it comes on our side.

We are not a team to (normally) score goals in extra time. I don’t remember the last time we scored a goal after 90 minutes! We’re not a team with this characteristic but of course, with 10 v 11, they changed with five at the back and tried to win the game.

“Arsenal were better, we faced a team in the last years who struggled to be in the top four and started the season at the bottom, but they are in the top four now and had six or seven days from last game.

“We had two and a half, we came back and didn’t have energy. That’s why we tried to put one more in the middle to have control and more passes. That’s the reality, but at the same time, we know how much it means to win here at the Emirates against Arsenal, the moment they’re in.

“We knew it was difficult and now we have time to rest.”