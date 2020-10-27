Champions League day 2

Manchester City traveled to the south of France, Marseille, missing two of their best players in Sergio Aguerro and Gabriel Jesus. But the other players responded with Torres scroring the first goal as Man City dominated outrageously a poor Ligue 1 side 3-0 in day 2 of the Champions League group stage.

Man City was in cruise control the whole game scoring within the first 20 minutes and dominating their opponent with a 70% possession of the ball.

Olympique de Marseille was clearly incapable of endangering a veteran team that cruised to an easy victory in the Champions League group stage. City completed the job and lead the group with 2 wins and 6 points.

Closing in on a sad record.

Anderlecht holds the record for the most consecutive defeats in the UEFA Champions League at 12. Marseille suffered their 11th straight loss in the Champions League and will play FC Porto in the next two fixtures. the homefans will hope to grab on some points and avoid mockery from their rivals PSG and others club in Ligue 1.

Manchester City are only 13th in the league with 5 games played and grabbed as many wins in the Champions League as they had so far in top flight. With a home and away matchup against the Greek side Olympiakos, the Citizens can comfortably validate their ticket onto the Round of 16.

Guardiola (Man City) hails a solid performance

“It is important to start the Champions League with two victories because we are so close to being in the last 16. But still, it is the beginning. We are still improving.

I saw the mentality from the first five minutes, the way we played. We were incredibly patient to wait for the right moment to score and not concede counter attacks.

For 15-20 mins they were better. We defended well in the box. In general it was a good performance because in Europe I know how demanding and difficult it is.”