Football has become one of the most fast-paced result-oriented sports in the world. And this new normal has not been a piece of cake for many professional footballers across Europe. With the media on the other side, the unremitting scrutiny has proven to be a bit too much to hand for most football players.

But just like anybody else, these footballers have performed way below par. And simply because we believe in what they can offer, surely, they will bounce back to their prime. Let us share with you some of the players whom we believe they will bring back their A game again.Did you know online casinos canada bet on the highest paid soccer players.

Ousmane Dembele

When he came to the Camp Nou, as one of the most expensive signing of the transfer window there was jubilant in Catalans. But life in Barcelona has been a roller coaster drive for Ousmane Dembele. The French international has been marred with injuries one after the other. Also he has been given some sticks for lack of discipline. And that has made him to be left out in the squad on many occasions.

Now that Koeman is the new man in charge in Barcelona, we are likely to see Dembele featuring in the new coach’s plans. With a 4-2-3-1, Dembele might have a role to play and we might finally see him giving out his best this new season.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has been labelled one of the world-class players of our time and no one can take that away from him. His sheer ability to command the midfield is actually stunning. But for the past few months that haven’t been the case for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been on a downward spiral with some sombre performances. However new online casino payers are still betting on him.

But with Manchester United buying Van Beek surely Pogba will up his sleeves and fight for his place in the team. Therefore, we are surely going to see the best of him this season.