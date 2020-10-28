It’s not even a doubt that European countries dominate the top FIFA world rankings with more than 6 teams on the top of the list. The likes of Belgium, Germany and Spain amongst the top International Football teams.

Most of the excellent players are in the European international teams. As if that is not enough the top eight nations trade in the best European football leagues. At the same time, they take part in the European Champions league and Europa League.

Even though that is the case, the best national teams consist of the most expensive players in their national teams. On that note, let us look at some valuable teams in international football.

Netherlands €555.8 million

The Netherlands have been very dominant internationally from the heydays with the likes of Robben Van Persie and Robben leading the front line. But the tenure of the former came to an end, this led to the coming of new talent to the team.

Netherlands has one of the youngest squads in Europe and in International football. Players such as Donny de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong. These players are popular figures in most reputable European Leagues.

Argentina €672.7 million

Argentina are the two times world champions and this side has been very popular in world football. Led by Barcelona's maestro Lionel Messi, one of the oldest of the players in the squad. With a market value of €100 million, surely some of the players in the team get inspiration from Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, Argentina has some promising young players that include; Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, winger Lucas Ocampos and left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

After losing the semi-finals of Copa America in 2019, Argentina has not won any major trophy for more than two decades. Even though that is the case, they are still labelled the best and valuable team in international football.