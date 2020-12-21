Concacaf Champions League semifinal

The LAFC made history by knocked out a third straight Liga MX club. This time the best club in Mexican football history, Club America, were the victims of Carlos Vela and Co. Club America has had the most illustrious trophy gallery of all Mexican clubs. The Los Angeles is a new club, trophy less but hungry for wins. This is why they brought in a star player in Carlos Vela who has the experience with the Mexican National team and European soccer.

Vela shines against Mexicans

One of the reasons why LAFC has brilliantly moved on the rounds in the competition is Carlos Vela. The Mexican overturned the Round of 16 tie against León (down 2-0 after first leg) with a brace in the 3-0 victory. At the quarterfinal stage, he scored another goal in the come from behind win over Cruz Azul (2-1). Yet his best performance came against Club América. The young Vela \played his youth years with Chivas Guadalajara, the second most successful club in Mexico behind… Club América. Clearly, the Liga MX Súper Clásico opposed two legendary rivals, so Vela made sure to punch out his rivals.

Carlos Vela threw two punches to Club América’s defense in less than 90 seconds… Down 1-0 at the break and dow to 10 men on the pitch, LAFC had very slim chances to move on against a veteran team. But right after the break Vela took care of America’s lackluster defensive plays to score two goals. And just like that in a split of a couple minutes LAFC was up 2-1. That was it, America will be dominated and forced to concede the dagger at the end of the match for a final score a 3-1.

Tigres UANL and Gignac next

Tigres are arguably the best Mexican team of the last decade with a striker like Gignac. The French holds the single goal-record from a European player with 125. He has helped Tigres won 8 trophies over the last 5 years. Him and Vela will showcase the Concacaf Champions League final.

Coach LAFC, Bradley

“I’ve been lucky with some different teams along the way where you remember these nights, you remember what it was like in a game where it seemed like you had no chance, but, man, everybody kept going and you didn’t give up,” Bradley said. “I’m not going to bore everybody by listing some of those games, but that’s a special thing.

If you want one, US-Slovenia and halftime. That was an incredible halftime where, you know what, a lot was said, there was a lot of emotion and we were determined that … we were coming back in the second half. If they hadn’t called back Mo [Edu’s] goal, then that was a 3-2 win. But that mentality, when you’ve been part of teams that have it you keep trying to figure out how can we get this going with this group. We’re seeing some good signs.”