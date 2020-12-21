LaLiga week 13

Real Madrid and Zidane got on back on track the past few weeks when the Spanish champions had their back against the walls. Real Madrid sits at third place with 26 points and only 3 points behind the leaders and rivals Atlético Madrid with 29 points.

After the loss to Alaves at home 2-1 and at Donetsk 2-0 in the span of 5 days, Real Madrid won the past five games. The team overturned a difficult situation the club was in only 30 days ago. This credit has to be given to coach Zidane and his star player Karim Benzema who has scored or assists in the last five games.

“We played very well. Eibar also had their good moment. The team dug in at times and controlled the match well. We knew it’s a difficult place to come, but we controlled it from start to finish. It’s a battle that won’t stop, we’re playing every three days and we have to carry on like this. We have to enjoy the performance we put in here and prepare for the next one. We knew that Eibar play a more direct way and we had to press them higher up and we did it quite well”.

Karim Benzema, a special player

Karim Benzema is in top 3 scoring and assist list thus far this season. He has scored 7 goals (only one behind Moreno from Villarreal) and assisted 5 times which he co-leads with 2 other players. Coach Zinedine Zidane has praised his player at numerous times under his tenure and the Frenchman delivers.

Zidane On Benzema:



“Benzema is a match winner because what he’s doing is on a different level, not just because of the goals. I always repeat myself saying the same thing about Karim.

It’s not only his goals, he’s a focal point in our game, he’s very important for us and when he scores, he scores it’s even better, obviously, but he’s very important for our team. We have to highlight everyone’s performance. It was a great game today and it a great performance from both teams. It’s a well-deserved victory.

On the season:

It’s a very long and difficult season. We rotate a little less now, but the important thing is that the players are performing and everyone will play their part. We’ve not changed much in the last few matches, but at the moment that’s the way it is, these things change and we’ve got to all keep working together.

We are fully aware that all the games we are going to play will be difficult for many reasons. We have to be at 200% or even more in these games. We can’t drop our guard for even one minute, I’m totally sure of that. We have to think positively. I can’t start thinking they are against us. We have to follow our path and it’s going to be a fight until the end”.