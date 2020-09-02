Seattle Sounders 3-1 Los Angeles FC

The LAFC endures a rough stretch in the MLS season. Since the MLS is Back tournament concluded (LAFC exited in the quarterfinals against Orlando), the Angelenos have lost their last two games and shown defensive deficiencies. Indeed they have lost back-to-back games for the first time in two years.

Following the loss against the LA Galaxy combined with the loss at Seattle, LAFC fell to a tie-6th place in the league with FC Dallas (9 points) but only three points ahead of the last team in the standings (Vancouver Whitecaps 6 points). Next is a back-to-back duels against Californian teams against San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles Galaxy.

Barometer

LAFC play three times in a seven-day span. The outcomes from the three games will determine, whether one of the top contenders to win it all, can rebound quickly in times of adversity. They also have to find ways to score without the star player Carlos Velas. The Mexican is sideline with a knee injury and does not have a timeframe for his return on the pitch.

Coach Bradley on the current problems the team is facing:

“If you look at the league games we’ve played this year, we’ve given up too many goals. And we do want to go forward, we do want to create chances, but we never do it in a way where we want to leave ourselves open. You make some mistakes and you have to be able to deal with the moments better. And so, we believe in the way we play, but we also are working hard to eliminate mistakes and now to make the defensive mentality of the team is strong.

The defensive part of it, there are things that we have worked specifically on, worked harder on: Getting rid of some mistakes on defensive set pieces. We’ve been a team that has defended corners very well the first two years, and now this year there’s been a couple slip-ups.

To become a really top team, you have to be able to go through tough moments. You never get to the top where it’s just nice and easy.”

League top teams

Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders are occupying the first top spots in the Western Conference and have built up a comfortable lead over the other teams in the conference.

By September we will have a clearer idea on where LAFC sits against competition. They have to approve their defense which is second to last in the league in order to grab points in the early season.